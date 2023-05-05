NH health officials advise of lettuce recall

Health officials say says some packages of lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens may be...
Health officials say says some packages of lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens may be contaminated with E. coli.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Health officials Friday issued a public warning about recalled lettuce sold in Hannaford and Market Basket stores.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says some packages of lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens grown in a New Hampshire greenhouse have the potential to be contaminated with E. coli.

The product comes in a 4-oz, clear, plastic clamshell container with a lot number SP10723-1RGH1 and a best buy date of 5/5/23.

Anyone concerned about an E. coli-related illness should contact the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services.

Consumers are urged to present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a triple fatal crash in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Police: 3 Albany residents killed in head-on crash
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police continue search for Alburgh runaways
Robert Morrell, 77
Montgomery shooting suspect due in court
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers put universal paid family leave efforts on hold
Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper
Pets with Potential: Meet Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper
Tri-Valley Transit says it will be offering weekly service to Rochester shoppers following the...
Bus service offers new route for displaced Rochester shoppers
Robert Morrell
Montgomery man charged with aggravated assault in driveway shooting