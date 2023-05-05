NH health officials advise of lettuce recall

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Health officials Friday issued a public warning about recalled lettuce sold in Hannaford and Market Basket stores.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says some packages of lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens grown in a New Hampshire greenhouse have the potential to be contaminated with E. coli.

The product comes in a 4-oz, clear, plastic clamshell container with a lot number SP10723-1RGH1 and a best buy date of 5/5/23.

Anyone concerned about an E. coli-related illness should contact the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services.

Consumers are urged to present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund.

