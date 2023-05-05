OneCare Vermont CEO stepping down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of OneCare Vermont, the accountable care organization leading the state’s health reform efforts to switch to an “all-payer model,” says she is stepping down.

In a statement Thursday, Vicki Loner says serving as OneCare’s CEO “has been one of the most interesting and challenging jobs of my life and I am proud to have made contributions to making Vermont’s health care system even better for patients and families.”

OneCare is the lynchpin to the reform experiment sparked by the Affordable Care Act, where money from Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance companies is pooled. The money then passes through OneCare and is paid in flat rates to providers who sign on with the all-payer model, an attempt to reward outcomes rather than pay for each service.

OneCare has been under the microscope for years and has faced criticism about transparency and whether it improves health outcomes while cutting costs.

Loner has served in the post since 2019.

Related Stories:

BCBS agrees to continue payments to primary care providers

BCBS to step back from Vt. health reform effort

Hoffer: Vt. Supreme Court OneCare ruling a blow to government transparency

Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.