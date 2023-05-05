Pets with Potential: Meet Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are three sweet puppies named Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper.

These puppies are roughly three months old and weigh about 13 to 14 pounds. They are close to being potty trained and are looking for a home that is ready for their high-energy attitude.

Find out more about these pups and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

