Stuck in VT: A tour of historic Brookside in Orwell

Amber Naramore and Adam Townley-Wren.
Amber Naramore and Adam Townley-Wren.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Married couple Amber Naramore and Adam Townley-Wren were living in Hawaii when they first encountered a website with historic house listings and saw images of their future home, Historic Brookside in Orwell.

The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. When they purchased it in June 2021, it was filled with junk. The pair moved into the mansion in October and are slowly renovating it themselves.

Seven Day’s Eva Sollberger paid a visit on a sunny spring day and got a tour of the unique home.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a triple fatal crash in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Police: 3 Albany residents killed in head-on crash
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
Robert Morrell, 77
Montgomery shooting suspect due in court
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police continue search for Alburgh runaways
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

Latest News

A Montgomery man accused of shooting and seriously injuring his neighbor is due in court Friday...
Montgomery man charged with aggravated assault in driveway shooting
File photo
Child mental health resources for Vermonters
While health government officials say the pandemic is over, the mental health crisis for young...
Child mental health resources for Vermonters
File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless