Stuck in VT: A tour of historic Brookside in Orwell

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Married couple Amber Naramore and Adam Townley-Wren were living in Hawaii when they first encountered a website with historic house listings and saw images of their future home, Historic Brookside in Orwell.

The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. When they purchased it in June 2021, it was filled with junk. The pair moved into the mansion in October and are slowly renovating it themselves.

Seven Day’s Eva Sollberger paid a visit on a sunny spring day and got a tour of the unique home.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.