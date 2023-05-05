Tick season brings familiar warnings

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will be getting outside in force as the weather warms up. And as people head into the woods or weed the garden, Vermont officials are again reminding them to check for ticks.

Dog owners like John Sutton of Williston are often the first to find them.

“Especially if we do a walk like this, we’ll check her in the car and stuff -- and ourselves,” said Sutton, who along with his wife, Jennifer, have gotten used to tick checks -- as has their dog, Bella, who was carrying upwards of six after a walk in the woods last week.

“I found a tick on me last week, too. So, immediately it was clothes in the wash, I hop in the shower,” added Jennifer.

The Suttons have gotten used to checking themselves after almost every venture outside and Bella stays on regular tick medication and repellent to keep her safe.

“I think the word is getting out, which is great because that has to happen,” said the Vermont ag agency’s Patti Casey.

She says it’s nymph season for ticks and that they will soon begin their annual canvassing for nymphs and adults this month. She says the nymphs aren’t any more dangerous, but are tricky to spot. “You have to look a lot harder, they are poppy seed and smaller,” Casey said.

She has surveyed two locations for adults so far this year. In March, their numbers were up but then dropped in April. She says it’s too soon to tell if the drop is because of a cold snap or if the ticks already found hosts. Regardless of what they find, Casey says their messaging isn’t changing. “Protect yourself, protect your kids, and protect your pets,” she said.

If you do find a tick on you, Casey and her team want to see them. They are promoting a passive tick survey where Vermonters can send in ticks for the agency to identify.

It helps them gather data from the far reaches of the. “It can tell us a lot about ticks. So, if we find a woodchuck tick on a human being, thats pretty unusual,” she said.

Families like the Suttons, who say they’ve already run into enough ticks for the year, urge caution. “If you’re out -- especially in the woods -- check yourselves and your pets,” Sutton said.

Vermont health officials say that while there are 15 different species of tick identified in Vermont, only six are known to bite humans and transmit diseases, and 99% of those diseases are spread by the blacklegged tick.

