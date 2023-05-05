UVM women’s lax claims three major America East awards

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The America East Women’s Lacrosse Tournament is set to get underway on Friday, and on Thursday, three Catamounts claimed major conference awards. Ava Vasile is Co-Attacker of the year, Carolyn Carrera is the Defender of the Year, and Jane Trauger is the Rookie of the Year.

Vasile claimed the honor after leading the league in both points per game and goals per game.

Carrera leads the nation in forced turnovers with 56, a number that also set a new America East record. Both Carrera and Vasile were also named 1st Team All-America East.

Trauger was first among freshmen in goals, tallying seven hat tricks in the process.

UVM also had two players on the second team: defender Camille Argentieri and goalkeeper Sophie McLaughlin.

The Cats face Binghamton in the America East Semifinals Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Albany.

