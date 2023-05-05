Vermont attorney general calls for Lavoie to step down

Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.(WCAX)
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark on Friday joined lawmakers and other state officials in calling for Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie to step down over allegations of workplace harassment.

The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs Thursday released the results of their investigation into Lavoie. The 10-page memo provides accounts from several witnesses of a toxic workplace that Clark says is deeply troubling and unacceptable.

“Lavoie has eroded the public’s trust. To allow the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office to continue their important work without this distraction and to restore a supportive and professional workplace culture, I join the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs in asking State’s Attorney Lavoie to step down,” Clark said in a statement.

Lavoie earlier this week did not deny making some of the comments but said he was joking.

Vermont lawmakers Thursday said they will be forming a special committee to investigate both Lavoie and Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, who faces assault charges from before his election last fall.

