Vt. lawmakers put universal paid family leave efforts on hold

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A universal paid family leave plan is on hold at the Statehouse as lawmakers focus their end-of-session efforts on passing an ambitious child care reform package.

Paid leave and child care were two major Democratic priorities this session but lawmakers have opted for the Senate’s version of a bill that invests millions in child care subsidies and wages.

Backers of paid family leave say they are confident the bill will be picked up next year.

“Just because we’re not doing both at this moment doesn’t mean that we’re not doing both ultimately. and so taking the full two years of this biennium to do a good child care and medical leave bill that work together to support working families is very wise,” said Cary Brown with the Vermont Commission on Women.

At his weekly press briefing, Governor Phil Scott said his administration’s voluntary paid family and medical leave plan is already in motion. He says his child care plan will open 4,000 slots without raising taxes.

