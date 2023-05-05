BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After days and days of cloudy skies, we’ll be back to some sunshine as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build into the region early on Saturday, bringing sunny and warmer to the first half of the weekend. Temperatures may start out a little cool on Green Up Day, but we’ll be warming up through the afternoon with Saturday highs heading into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday with start with some sunshine, but some clouds look to roll in during the afternoon hours. A weak weather system will pass to our south and west on Sunday night, bringing the chance for a few showers over northern New York, but most spots will remain dry. Mostly sunny skies return on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warmer, sunny weather will be back for the end of the week. Skies will remain rain-free Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be warming back up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

