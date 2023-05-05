BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We finally made it to the end of a rather glum week as that slow-moving, upper level low pressure system kept us socked in with clouds, showers, and cool temperatures. But today that system will finally break down and drift away, so the weather will slowly improve today. Clouds in the morning will give way to more and more sunshine later in the afternoon. There is just a slight chance for a lingering shower or two, mainly over the higher terrain. It will clear out overnight with the Full Flower Moon illuminating the night.

The first weekend of May will be delightful! We will finally get the sunshine back on Saturday for Green Up Day, and that will warm us up to above normal temperatures for a change (normal high in Burlington is now 65°). A few clouds will mix in on Sunday, but otherwise there will still be lots of sunshine with continued warm temperatures.

This weather pattern will last through most of next week, too. About the only glitch will be a chance for a few showers late Tuesday into Tuesday night in our far southern areas near the MA border.

Plenty of fine, spring weather to take MAX Advantage of during the weekend and next week. Enjoy! -Gary

