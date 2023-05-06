Town of Littleton discusses casino development proposal

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - An informational meeting is scheduled in Littleton, New Hampshire to discuss the possibility of a charitable casino opening in town.

Main Street in Littleton is bustling most of the year; and a new business, a charitable casino, could be added to the mix. It would be located at a property which is currently home to a Staples store just outside the downtown area. It would have up to 25 gaming tables and more than 150 slot-style machines.

State law in New Hampshire requires part of the profits from casinos to go to charities.

G2 Gaming LLC, the company behind the plan, estimates that could be as high as $2 million a year.

Despite this, residents of the town are concerned about addiction that can come with gambling. Others, however, see it as an opportunity for economic growth.

“What we could find, from having another business like a casino, could be more people come to Littleton as a destination place.” Art Tighe, Foto Factory owner said.

The proliferation of casinos in New Hampshire is attributed to a 2021 law that allowed slot machines called Historical Horse Racing Machines.

A different company has plans to build a casino in Lebanon, at a former car dealership. That project is moving through the planning board phase. Like Lebanon, there are no bylaws in Littleton that would prevent a casino from opening.

A spokesperson for the proposed casino a stressed that the project is still in its very early stages and said that the public meeting is simply a way to gage support in the community.

The informational hearing will be held on Monday, May 10th at Littleton High School.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.