What To Do: Saturday, May 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

Today is Green Up Day, and towns all over Vermont are celebrating. From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the town of Williston is having their Green Up Day Town Fair. Take part in their roadside clean up activities in an attempt to beat last year’s trash collecting record. While the clean up is going on, the town fair will have refreshments, a raffle, a yoga session, and a town band concert for participants to enjoy. Businesses and organizations in the area will be hosting green up day activities for kids as well. This is an entirely free event open to everyone.

Frog Hollow Bikes is putting on their annual Bike Swap outside their shop in Cannon Park in Middlebury from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today. Old bikes from fellow community members that have been turned in throughout the week will be available for purchase to anyone interested, even if you did not trade in a bike. There will be kids bikes, road bikes, full suspension bikes and more to choose from. Volunteers will be there to help you find the right bike. Some proceeds will go towards Middlebury Safe Routes. It’s free to attend.

Killington Resort is hosting a Town of Killington Green Up Day Party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today. Volunteers will collect trash from the roads and bring a full bag to the Transfer Station. Green Up volunteers will also receive a ticket from an attendant for their efforts which is good for a free BBQ lunch at the Killington Umbrella Bar. Everyone in the area is welcome and encouraged to attend.

It’s the 14th Annual Touch-A-Truck Day at Colchester High School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today. Children of all ages are invited to visit, sit in, and touch all kinds of big rig vehicles. A dump truck, bucket loader, excavator, tractor trailer, tree service truck, fire truck, police cruiser, ambulance, and many more will be there. Drivers will be on hand to talk with children, parents and other caregivers about their trucks. this event is great fun for the whole family and is free for everyone.

Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake is hosting their Grounded Green Up Day celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Take part in their grounded 5k or 1 mile fun run, as well as the disk golf tournament. Registration for the runs starts at 9:15 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. race start time, and registration for the disk golf tournament starts at 11:00 a.m. with a noon start time. Besides those main events, there will also be live music, refreshments, and a scavenger hunt, among other activities. The event itself is free, but to participate in the 5k or 1 mile run, adults pay $20 and kids under 16 pay $10. For the disk golf tournament, everyone pays $10.

Head over to ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury for their monthly Catamount Bluegrass Jamboree. This event, starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight, will have a long lineup of bluegrass musicians ready to help you dance the night away. Bring your best dancing shoes and get ready for a night of great music, laughter, and good times. This even is free to attend, though donations are greatly appreciated.

