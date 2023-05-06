Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dreary week with showers and cool temperatures, we finally have a nice change for this weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, a great day for being outdoors. Morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds. This is due to a storm system which is expected to stay to our south, except for possibly a few showers south Sunday night. Overall, the weekend is looking great.

The upcoming week will be a lot different than this week was. Expect a good deal of sun and dry conditions Monday through Friday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be a great week to catch up on yard work or just relax outside.

