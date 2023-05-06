Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had perfect weather for Green Up Day and the start of the weekend. Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds on Sunday, but it will still be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s to low 70s. A storm system in the Great Lakes will clip southern sections Sunday night, with some showers south. This system will quickly exit the region and leave us with mostly sunny skies for Monday. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 60s.

This week is looking very quiet, a lot different from the past week. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine. It will be a touch on the cool side for early May, but still pleasant with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Dry weather will continue into early Friday, with temperatures getting into the 70s by Thursday. A cold front is expected to bring showers Friday evening into Saturday morning, followed by slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a triple fatal crash in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Police: 3 Albany residents killed in head-on crash
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids
Robert Morrell, 77
Montgomery shooting suspect due in court
File photo
Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer
Stacey Vaillancourt/File
Rutland day care provider accused of fatally drugging infant seeks to toss case

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
mm
Evening Weather Webcast