BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had perfect weather for Green Up Day and the start of the weekend. Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds on Sunday, but it will still be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s to low 70s. A storm system in the Great Lakes will clip southern sections Sunday night, with some showers south. This system will quickly exit the region and leave us with mostly sunny skies for Monday. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 60s.

This week is looking very quiet, a lot different from the past week. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine. It will be a touch on the cool side for early May, but still pleasant with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Dry weather will continue into early Friday, with temperatures getting into the 70s by Thursday. A cold front is expected to bring showers Friday evening into Saturday morning, followed by slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday afternoon.

