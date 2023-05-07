1980 Olympics nostalgia brings tourism to Lake Placid

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Members of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team were back in Lake Placid this week, and fans of the team were happy to see them.

They were there for an annual fantasy camp where people can pay to skate and hang out with members of the team who beat an experienced Soviet team in one of sports biggest upsets.

Their win, and the 1980 Olympics, continue to bring tourists to town. You can see shirts and merchandise still being sold in honor of the 1980 games all over Lake Placid. “People come here for the Lake Placid legacy, they love to learn about the history,” says Jane Hooper from the Office of Sustainable Tourism, “and then they visit other places within the Adirondack Park, so a lot of the communities still benefit from the Olympic legacy in Lake Placid.”

In the past few years, the state has also worked to upgrade all of the Olympic facilities to continue hosting world-class competitions for years to come.

1980 Olympics nostalgia brings tourism to Lake Placid
