Green Up Day in the Green Mountain State

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “I was very excited to learn that Hinesburg and Vermont do Green Up Day every year. So we have been signing up since,” said mother Jackie Loomis.

Green Up Day is a Vermont tradition that started in the 1970′s, held annually on the First Saturday of May. The goal is to get as many people as possible to clean up roadside trash -- to help our planet stay clean. According to Green Up Vermont over four hundred tons of trash is collected every year. With over nineteen thousand statewide volunteers.

Towns in Vermont set up trash bag pickups so people can participate. Jackie Loomis and her two boys get outside every year and pick up trash.

Loomis says being eco-friendly has always been important to her, and wants to make sure it’s important to her boys.

“Actually talking about this this morning as my youngest was like, why do we have to go? I said you know what, there’s trash on the ground and we don’t want to be leaving our earth this way. So we are working together to keep it beautiful,” explained Loomin.

Pam Allen is one of the many trash collectors that decided to pick up trash in her town.

She says although she was happy to see so many people getting involved, she wasn’t very happy about all the debris she found.

“This year it’s mostly green mountain coffee roasters, to go cups. A lot of the beverage bottles, cans, that kind of thing. Which is, you know, disturbing,” Allen explained.

Trash collectors say that the amount of trash, and what they are finding differs every year.

“We’re near a location where they are building some new housing. I am finding a bit of construction debris,” said trash collector Debra Lane.

“We found an entire bag of trash, which was unusual. Just a lot of beverage containers, food containers, plastic,” explained trash collector Heather Roberts.

It’s not just towns that get involved, it’s a lot of community groups too.

as a local group cleaned out the Barge Canal in Burlington.

“We are cleaning up a past encampment. So there are a lot of tents, mattresses, clothing, shoes. You know when you drive down the roads of Vermont for the most part they’re clean. At least for a month after May. So it’s important,” said Friends Of Barge Canal member Holly Godfrey.

Individual town road crews picked up bags on the roads and Vtrans cleaned the highways.

