Middlebury downs Tufts to claim NESCAC championship

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2019, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team captured the NESCAC tournament crown.

A year after Tufts took the Panthers down on their home turf to claim the conference championship, Middlebury avenged the loss thanks to a dominant third quarter and five total goals from Jane Early.

“So excited, we wanted to see Tufts in this game. Watching yesterday it was pretty close, we thought it might be Wesleyan,” Early said. “Emotions are so high in the best way when we play Tufts, so getting the win against them feels extra sweet.”

“Feels great, it’s a little surreal. They gave us a battle, which we expected,” head coach Kate Livesay said. “Every ball mattered, every shot mattered, it was great to be tested, to see our team respond in such a big way. I thought our third quarter was monumental in terms of taking over the game. A lot of players chipping in and doing the little things. It means the world, this team is talented, they work hard. So to see them earn it today is awesome.”

The Panthers’ NCAA tournament matchup will be released on Monday morning.

