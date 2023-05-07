Middlebury women’s lacrosse cruises in NESCAC semifinal

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After an 11-goal explosion in the first quarter, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten, taking down Colby 20-6 in the NESCAC semifinals. The Panthers will face Tufts for the championship on Sunday - a rematch of last year’s title game won by Tufts.

“I think our kids are pretty foucsed in general. Every game, they’re really dialed in, really know what the tendencies of the other team is and what we need to do, it’s really just another step in the process,” head coach Kate Livesay said. “We had a couple back-to-back games earlier in the season so we know how to rest up, recover and reset and be ready to go. Any time you’re playing for a conference championship, it doesn’t matter how much rest or prep you have, you’re ready to play, and we’re excited to do that.”

