Missing Alburgh kids found safe after four days

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Two kids in Alburgh who were missing for several days have been located.

We’re told by Vermont State Police that 14-year-old Dale O’Bryne and 12-year-old Liallah Warden were located safe late last night and have returned home. The two went missing on tuesday from their respective homes and appeared to have run away together.

We don’t know where they were found or how, but we are working to get more information from police.

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
