Something for everyone at this year’s Touch-A-Truck in Colchester

By Hailey Morgan
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of all ages were invited to visit, sit in, and touch all kinds of big vehicles in Colchester.

The town of Colchester had their 14th annual Touch-A-Truck. The event usually attracts more than a thousand people. The Colchester Parks and Rec organized the event, having 37 different trucks for people to explore. Parks and Rec says this is an opportunity for people to get outside with their community, and parents love it.

“It’s great for them to get experiences, and they can touch everything. That way it’s safe for them to do it this way, instead of wanting to do it when they’re actually in action,” said mother Mary Coyle.

As we move into the summer, more Touch-A-Truck events will be coming to towns in Vermont.

