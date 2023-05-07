VTrans to install weight warning signs on municipal bridges

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation says it will be installing new signs on some municipal-owned bridges throughout the state showing weight limits to better inform emergency vehicle drivers.

The goal is to ensure that emergency responders are aware of the potential safety concerns on certain bridges. VTrans says this is in response to a trend of trucks getting larger and heavier, some exceeding the weight of vehicles in use when many bridges throughout the state were designed.

The new signs will also help Vermont meet its highway administration requirements under the federal F.A.S.T. Act. “This is for awareness for those emergency responders to understand that there if there are risks there to understand what those risks may be.” says Shane Morin from VTrans. VTrans also says the new signs should be going up in the next week or so and are expected to be completed by July 30.

