What To Do: Sunday, May 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The Village Farm in Pittsford is hosting a Spring Fling event from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. It’s a perfect opportunity to get out there and enjoy this fantastic spring weather. This two-hour celebration will host a variety of games for kids and families, seed planting, henna art, and more. There will also be refreshments served at this completely free event.

Bring your little ones to the Radiate Art Space in Richmond for the Toddler & Preschool Art Play event from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today. Your kids will be able to play with color and texture, experiment with different materials, and engage their senses by moving freely between art stations that are made to spark their imagination! The cost for this event is $15 per child with a caregiver.

Check out the final performance of Alice in Wonderland at the Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, New Hampshire starting at 1;00 p.m. this afternoon. This ballet version of the classic Lewis Carroll story is performed by the City Center Ballet. Follow Alice on her adventure filled to the brim with delightful characters, enchanting sets, zany costumes, and wacky puppetry. Tickets for this show start at $20 for adults and $11 for students.

