BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The timing was perfect for the amazing weather over the weekend. A fast-moving storm system will bring some showers tonight, mainly south of the Champlain Valley. Also, a backdoor cold front will come through. This will cause any showers to quickly move out, with skies clearing back out after midnight. Monday will be mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Patchy frost is likely overnight. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny, but a northerly breeze will keep most spots in the 50s. Again, patchy frost is likely overnight.

Temperatures will warm up during the week, with highs in the 60s Wednesday. Thursday will continue to be dry, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the 50s. Friday will bring our next chance for showers. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking good, with some morning showers on Saturday, giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s. Some showers may make their way in here late in the day on Mother’s Day, but for now it’s looking dry and pleasant, with highs in the low 70s.

