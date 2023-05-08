2023 Thunder Road opening weekend ends with Community Bank 150
Jason Corliss goes from pit lane to checkered flag in wild race
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - After finding himself on pit road around lap 50, Jason Corliss made the final move with 15 laps to go, putting himself in front for good in a race that saw double-digit caution flags.
“I learned never to give up, especially at this place, especially in long races,” Corliss said of his win. “Realistically, you’re probably not thinking it’s going to be the day, you hope for a top-10 finish, but you keep digging. Every lap you keep digging, thankfully everything worked itself out, and the impossible happened.”
