Above and beyond: Store employees track down customer’s stolen bike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is praising two City Market workers who she says went above and beyond to help when her e-bike was stolen.

Bike thefts and other property crimes have increased in step with the opioid crisis as people look to convert stolen items into cash for drugs. Often victims have little recourse to recover their stolen goods. But the victim of this theft counts herself as fortunate that employees of City Market were on the case.

Bethany Whitaker stopped at the City Market in downtown Burlington last Monday morning. It was early and not many people were around. She locked the back tire of her bike but didn’t secure it to the bike rack. She thought it would be safe for a quick trip inside to pick up breakfast.

“Quick, easy pop in and out. And when I came out, my bike was gone,” she said.

Whitaker says she uses her e-bike as a main form of transportation. The loss of her bike meant the loss of her independence.

“I was just really shocked,” Whitaker said.

She quickly ran back into City Market to ask for help.

“They were really kind,” she said. “They helped me figure out what to do next.”

Market employees took a quick look at the store’s surveillance video showing the bike being stolen and the direction the thief took off in. With the back tire locked, the bike couldn’t be ridden or pushed, so employees felt the thief couldn’t have gone too far.

So while Whitaker went back home to make an online theft report to Burlington police, two City Market employees went searching for her bike.

“We just decided to walk a broader perimeter and look in some more obvious nooks and crannies,” said Valerie Masiello, the operations support manager at City Market.

“It’s part of the mission at City Market is to support the community in any way that we can,” said Chris Mecca, the safety and security manager at City Market.

The two City Market employees, Masiello and Mecca, found the bike in a nearby alleyway and were able to return it to Whitaker, who has high praise for the neighbors who helped her find something that wasn’t even stolen from the store.

“So kind and real heroes, I think,” she said.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: She’s calling you a hero.

Chris Mecca: (Laughs) Well, I will say this, I enjoy my job and what I do because I am able to make a difference in real-time.

“Honestly, it’s what we do here every day,” Masiello said. “I don’t think any of us think of it as heroic.”

The suspect who is shown taking the bike was not near the bike when it was found in the alley and there are no pending charges.

And as bike thefts are on the rise in the region, it’s a reminder to make sure you lock and secure your bike. In this instance, the tire was locked but the bike was not locked to the bike rack.

