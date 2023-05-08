Antiquarian book fair held Sunday in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of St. Albans, The Vermont Antiquarian Book Association and the Eloquent Page. A new, used and rare bookstore came together to host a spring book and paper fair.

The antiquarian book association used to have a spring fair every year. This is the first time it’s been held since the pandemic.

Antiquarian book stores specialize in dealing with rare books that have value.

Book sellers and Vermont authors were all invited to participate in the day. Visitors that came to seek out rare items say they made some great finds

“This is a book about a historical pageant that was held in 1909. To commemorate the three hundredth anniversary of the arrival of Henry Hudson,” said historian Ellen Adams.

“There’s also been so many books that are like, really old, and like the first edition. There’s a book over there where it was written by an Abenaki tribe member. Like hand written, and photographed. I just think there are so many cool things to be exposed to,” said avid book lover Anna Eagleston.

The book fair had about a dozen antiquarian book sellers. Each having different antique books, pamphlets, postcards and other paper items to go with their collections.

Organizers say many of these items will never be made again and some are one of a kind because of their age.

Carol Ceraldi is a book restorer from Craftsbury. She says she repairs dozens of books for people in Vermont. Many that have sentimental value.

“A lot of people have their hands on the book, you know, for years and years. One woman reads a story every Christmas, if she went out and bought a new one it wouldn’t have the history or the feel of it,” said Book Restorer Carol Ceraldi

Book sellers say they’re glad their work can help keep these books alive, and visitors say they are glad they came.

“I had no idea coming here that there would be so many historical books. It’s not the book sale I thought I was coming to, but I am glad I came,” explained Eagleston. Organizers at the book fair say it was a good turnout this year, and they will definitely be bringing back the book fair next spring.

