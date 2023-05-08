Fatal crash closes Enosburgh road for hours

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - An Enosburgh man died Monday in a crash that closed part of Route 105 for hours.

It happened near Water Tower Road Monday morning.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says Anthony Hunt, 51, of Enosburgh, drove across the center line in a Jeep and hit a tractor-trailer. Hunt was killed in the crash.

The big rig is owned by Jeffrey Jewitt Trucking and was driven by Gary Tetreault of Montgomery.

Investigators say they have not yet ruled out impairment as a possible contributing factor in that crash.

Part of Route 105 was closed for five hours.

