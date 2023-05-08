Do Vermonters want to take a gamble on online sports betting?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The move to legalize online sports betting in Vermont is now a step closer to reality. This comes as Vermont lawmakers look to join the growing number of states to regulate the activity. But do Vermonters really want it?

“Having a little action on the game is always a great thing, I think,” said Rick Ouellette of Williston. “I think most of my family and friends would tell you I’ve placed a bet here or there,”

Sports enthusiasts like Ouellette want to see a regulated sports betting market in the Green Mountain State, and the odds may be in his favor. H.127, which is currently moving through the Statehouse, would create an online-only platform for those looking to bet on their favorite teams.

“It definitely makes it more interesting,” Ouellette said. “I mean, there’s something on the line if you’ve got something in the game. You’ve got to drive to the border of New Hampshire if you want to place one on your DraftKings account or something like that.”

“I do think that if it’s done in moderation and in a good fun way, it can be a benefit and add excitement to sporting events,” said Michael Cheeseman of Burlington.

The bill passed the House, and after an adjustment by the Senate, it must clear the House one last time, but then it’s on to Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, for his signature.

Without a legalized market, Vt. Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight says the state is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue and regulated consumer protections.

“Because Vermont doesn’t legalize online sports betting, when they’re in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York that are partaking in that. The data suggests there are thousands of Vermonters participating in this,” she said.

Knight estimates in the first two years, the state could earn between $2 million and $10 million from online sports betting. A portion of the annual revenue earned will be put into the state’s problem gambling program, something Knight says was a sticking point for lawmakers.

“The bill really provides for the operator, the department and the player to really restrict play if they’re betting too much or betting too frequently,” Knight said.

There are also provisions to make sure sports betting isn’t being advertised to those under 21.

As it gains popularity across the country, each state sets up its own regulations. More than 30 others have already legalized the activity.

“For a lot of these states it was a no-brainer just because it was going on at a rampant pace illegally, and might as well take advantage of a new revenue stream, help people who might need help with problem gambling,” said Robert Linnehan, a sports gambling expert.

During the bidding process, the Liquor and Lottery Department will select at least two but no more than six companies to operate a sportsbook in Vermont. The fee for these companies will vary based on how many operators the state makes deals with.

Governor Scott has indicated that he will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

Knight hopes to have the market up and running by the start of next year.

