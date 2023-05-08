Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.
By Grace Boyles and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A female powerlifter from Nebraska recently traveled to England to compete against the best of the best in the inaugural Sheffield Powerlifting Championships.

Super heavyweight Bonica Brown, 34, put up 274 kilograms (604 pounds) on her second squat of the day to break the world record by one pound, WOWT reported.

With more left in the tank, she went for more on her third and final squat and ended up breaking her own world record by pushing 280 kilograms (617 pounds), while still leaving kilos on the table.

“Then my coach was like 280? And I’m like, ‘Sure, let’s go for it!’ Because we don’t know what my max is. We don’t know what I can do,” Brown said. “When I walked it out — picked up that 280 and do my walk out and everything — you get the commands to squat and then you explode out of the hole, and it just came up like butter.”

Brown has another chance to make history next month at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Europe.

“The next competition I’m going to is Raw Worlds in Malta, and so we’re going to go for more than that 280,” said Brown. “You don’t say what you’re going to do. You don’t test the powerlifting gods, basically.”

Until then, Brown will continue training at Omaha Barbell and cheering on the next generation of female powerlifters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids
As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations. - File photo
Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage
An informational meeting is scheduled in Littleton, New Hampshire, to discuss the possibility...
Town of Littleton discusses casino development proposal

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
NH Group, LLC, wants to turn a former car dealership on the Miracle Mile into a charitable...
Hearing on Lebanon charitable casino plan Monday
From left, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, cast members in...
Binge the entire ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for $1K
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit