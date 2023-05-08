Finding a colorful way to fund school field trips

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Milton came up with a colorful way to raise money for schools.

The Milton Parent Teacher Association hosted the Milton community fun run in color Sunday.

This is the 6th year the run has taken place.

Organizers say this year had the biggest turn out yet, with close to six hundred people coming out to support

Participants run a one, two, or three mile track while getting colorful chalk thrown at them.

The goal this year is to raise money for field trips and enrichment programs for the elementary and middle schools.

“Cost is going up, our transportation costs are going up. It’s hard for families to afford field trips and we love to be able to take the students out into the community to expose them to maybe some things they haven’t done before,”said Milton elementary school teacher Kendra Gorton.

Organizers say they hope to raise ten thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.