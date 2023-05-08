Finding a colorful way to fund school field trips

By Hailey Morgan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Milton came up with a colorful way to raise money for schools.

The Milton Parent Teacher Association hosted the Milton community fun run in color Sunday.

This is the 6th year the run has taken place.

Organizers say this year had the biggest turn out yet, with close to six hundred people coming out to support

Participants run a one, two, or three mile track while getting colorful chalk thrown at them.

The goal this year is to raise money for field trips and enrichment programs for the elementary and middle schools.

“Cost is going up, our transportation costs are going up. It’s hard for families to afford field trips and we love to be able to take the students out into the community to expose them to maybe some things they haven’t done before,”said Milton elementary school teacher Kendra Gorton.

Organizers say they hope to raise ten thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids
File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless
File photo
Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer
Window smashed during burglary attempt at Brattleboro library.
Break-ins continue at Brattleboro businesses
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Latest News

Skirack in Burlington
The Skirack bike swap is back in Burlington
File photo
Lawmakers take steps to protect covered bridge in Lyndon
Vermont Antiquarian Book Association
Antiquarian book fair held Sunday in St. Albans
Finding a colorful way to fund school field trips