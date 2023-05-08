Hate-Free Vermont forum comes to Randolph

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Randolph will hold the latest Hate-Free Vermont forum.

It’s the fourth event in an ongoing series to address racism and bias. It’s hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP.

People are invited to share their experiences with bias and discrimination and their experiences reporting such incidents.

The event will be held Monday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Randolph Union Middle/High School Cafeteria. There is also a remote option.

