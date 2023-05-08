Hearing on Lebanon charitable casino plan Monday

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new casino is on the docket at Monday night’s planning board meeting in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

NH Group, LLC, wants to turn a former car dealership on the Miracle Mile into a charitable casino. The plan calls for more than 100 electronic games and about 90 table games.

New parking and sidewalks at the 20,000-square-foot property will need to be approved by the board.

“Indoor amusements” are allowed in commercial districts in Lebanon, which is already home to a small charitable gaming operation at a different location.

The meeting is Monday at 6:30 p.m. Click here for the agenda.

Meanwhile, an informational meeting is set for later this week to discuss the possibility of a charitable casino in Littleton.

Related Stories:

Town of Littleton discusses casino development proposal

Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.