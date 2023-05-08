Lawmakers take steps to protect covered bridge in Lyndon

By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont lawmakers are taking new steps to protect a covered bridge in Lyndon.

The Millers Run Bridge, an iconic Northeast Kingdom landmark, is struck frequently by large trucks. House lawmakers this week gave the green light to a charter change merging Lyndon and Lyndonville.

And representatives unanimously approved an amendment that would also place civil penalties on drivers who damage the millers run bridge.

Lawmakers say Vermont’s storied covered bridges are worth preserving.

“Too often we see graffiti we see people misusing vehicles in covered bridges and I’ve actually seen covered bridges burn, and for me that is very distressing. we are losing a treasure in these covered bridges,” said Rep. Charles Shaw from Pittsford.

Shaw says towns can take steps to protect their covered bridges under state law.

