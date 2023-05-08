Made in Vermont: Gemini Genuine

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - There are two sides to this Hyde Park business; cute in a cup, and cute in a can. No matter the vessel, these candles are all made by hand.

“It’s really a dream come true,” said business owner Lindsay Toye.

She opened her business in November 2020 after losing her job in hospitality. Fortunately, this entrepreneur knew to look for the light in the situation.

“I kind of knew I never wanted to work for anyone else but myself,” she explained. “Registered an LLC, not necessarily sure what I was going to do with it.”

After making candles for Christmas a few years back, she decided to go that route and named her business Gemini Genuine. A Gemini herself, Toye named it after the duality of interests that the zodiac sign is said to have, according to astrology.

“It also kind of touches on different parts of my business, like a beer can candle is a lot different than my teacup succulent gardens,” Toye laughed.

One thing all of the candles have in common? Each of the vessels is a second-hand container.

“I’m absolutely a thrift addict, and just falling in love with vessels, teacups, I find myself collecting them for no apparent reason and realized they needed a function,” Toye said.

When it comes to the teacup succulent gardens, Toye makes the molds for the succulent tops herself. She pours the wax and creates little gardens in a cup. Each one is unique, depending on the size and shape of the container.

Her other can-dles are pretty consistently 16 ounces.

“I also connected with the fact that Vermonters don’t love anything more than their beer,” laughed Toye. From Heady Topper to Sip of Sunshine, Toye has a candle for every beer or cider drinker. She says the colorful cans are sometimes consumed in-house, but for the most part, they’re donated.

“Once people found out I was doing this, they were so excited to start donating to me,” she said.

You can find the teacups and the cans on Etsy, at local shops like Homeport, and this summer, at farmers markets across northern Vermont. No matter where you find her, Toye says the support for her creations has been better than she could have dreamed of.

“Each teacup is different from another, each garden is different from another, but the community has really accepted it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.