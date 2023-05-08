Missing Clarkson student found dead

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam village police released information Monday to report the body of a missing Clarkson University student was found by state police divers Saturday afternoon.

The unidentified student was reported missing by friends around 2 a.m. Friday after swimming in the Raquette River near Maple Street.

Police say the student’s name is not being released at the request of the family.

Police did not release any information until Monday morning.

The search involved Potsdam police, fire, and rescue personnel, who were supported by St. Lawrence County Emergency Management and state police.

Also involved in the operation were the Canton, Hannawa Falls and Akwesasne fire departments, Parishville Fire and Rescue, Massena Rescue, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state forest rangers, state DEC police, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and Franklin County Emergency Services.

