Missing Clarkson student found dead

The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all day Friday and part of the day on Saturday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam village police released information Monday to report the body of a missing Clarkson University student was found by state police divers Saturday afternoon.

The unidentified student was reported missing by friends around 2 a.m. Friday after swimming in the Raquette River near Maple Street.

Police say the student’s name is not being released at the request of the family.

Police did not release any information until Monday morning.

The search involved Potsdam police, fire, and rescue personnel, who were supported by St. Lawrence County Emergency Management and state police.

Also involved in the operation were the Canton, Hannawa Falls and Akwesasne fire departments, Parishville Fire and Rescue, Massena Rescue, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state forest rangers, state DEC police, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and Franklin County Emergency Services.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
An informational meeting is scheduled in Littleton, New Hampshire, to discuss the possibility...
Town of Littleton discusses casino development proposal
Touch a Truck in Colchester
Something for everyone at this year’s Touch-A-Truck in Colchester

Latest News

As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations.
Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage
File Photo
Hate-Free Vermont forum comes to Randolph
As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations. - File photo
Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage
The Milton Parent Teacher Association hosted the Milton community fun run in color on Sunday.
Finding a colorful way to fund school field trips