New details on accused killer’s attempt to escape from Vermont prison

Seth Brunell
Seth Brunell(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a murder suspect’s attempt to escape from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Police say three weeks ago, Seth Brunell, 44, used a makeshift grappling hook and bed sheets to try to climb the fence around the prison. Police say the razor wire shredded the sheets.

He’s due in court next month to face attempted escape charges.

Brunell is behind bars accused of murdering a transgender woman. Prosecutors say he killed Fern Feather in Morristown last year.

Brunell has pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories:

Attempted escape at St. Johnsbury prison prompts statewide lockdown

Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime

Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather

Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty

Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death

Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless
As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations. - File photo
Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids

Latest News

An Enosburgh man died Monday in a crash that closed part of Route 105 for hours.
Fatal crash closes Enosburgh road for hours
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Fatal crash closes Enosburgh road for hours
The law is aimed at Slate Ridge, a controversial gun range in West Pawlet. - File photo
Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary camps
Vermont regulators aren’t sure what kind of impact the SAFE Banking Act would have here. - File...
Vermont regulators weigh in on how SAFE Banking Act could affect cannabis industry