New details on accused killer’s attempt to escape from Vermont prison

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a murder suspect’s attempt to escape from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Police say three weeks ago, Seth Brunell, 44, used a makeshift grappling hook and bed sheets to try to climb the fence around the prison. Police say the razor wire shredded the sheets.

He’s due in court next month to face attempted escape charges.

Brunell is behind bars accused of murdering a transgender woman. Prosecutors say he killed Fern Feather in Morristown last year.

Brunell has pleaded not guilty.

