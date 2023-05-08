NY police investigating fatal crash in Westport

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have ticketed a Northern New York woman in connection with a fatal crash.

The wreck happened Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. in Westport.

New York State Police say Emily Beaudette, 22, of Plattsburgh, was headed southwest on State Route 9N when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, Robin Dunning, 67, of Westport, died at the scene.

Beaudette had minor injuries.

Police ticketed Beaudette for failing to keep right and moving from a lane unsafely.

