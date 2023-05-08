Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans...
According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (Gray News) – A police officer in Tennessee helped two Taylor Swift fans on their way to the big concert in Nashville on Friday evening.

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, Officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.

“Headed to the Taylor Swift concert and get a flat? No problem!” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The fans were headed to Swift’s Eras Tour show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, about 20 miles west of Mount Juliet.

Friday night’s show was the first of three sold-out, back-to-back concerts at Nissan Stadium. The final show on Sunday night saw thunderstorm delays that forced fans to wait under cover for more than three hours.

Swift hit the stage around 10 p.m. to perform her more than three-hour set, ending just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Swift is heading to Philadelphia on the next stop of the Eras Tour, playing sold-out stadium shows at Lincoln Financial Field three nights in a row this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
File photo
Drugs complicating nonprofits’ efforts to shelter homeless
As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations. - File photo
Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids

Latest News

Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Seth Brunell
New details on accused killer’s attempt to escape from Vermont prison
An Enosburgh man died Monday in a crash that closed part of Route 105 for hours.
Fatal crash closes Enosburgh road for hours
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Fatal crash closes Enosburgh road for hours
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate