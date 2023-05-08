Official opening day for Plattsburgh City Beach announced

The Plattsburgh City Beach will officially open on May 26 for Memorial Day Weekend. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Beach will officially open on May 26 for Memorial Day Weekend.

City officials say parking will remain free for city and town residents with a seasonal permit.

The city also says it’s getting two beach mobility mats to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to enjoy the beach.

And it says the nearby Crete Center demolition, which is ongoing, will be done by the end of June. But the main structure will be brought down before the beach opens.

