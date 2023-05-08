Randolph residents to vote again on plan to fund police force

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A revote on the plan for police service in Randolph is just over a week away.

Voters in the Randolph police district rejected the proposed $771,000 budget to revamp the town’s police force last Town Meeting Day. At the time, voters would have been required to raise $500,000 in property taxes to support the endeavor.

Now, because the voters of Randolph didn’t want their tax dollars going up for the budget, the town has released a new warning with a new budget.

“The assignment that was given to the town manager was to go back and reevaluate the budget leaving the tax rate the same for the people in the police district,” said Trini Brassard, a member of the Randolph Selectboard.

With the new warning, $524,102 would be what is needed for a new police force, roughly $200,000 less than last time.

Taxpayers would pay about $324,000 in taxes to cover a portion of the costs and the town would pull an estimated $199,000 through things like grants and fines.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department had been covering the area, but due to short staffing, they could not continue a contract with the town. With the leftover funds from the contract, the town was able to bring on a chief, one police officer and an administrative person, but townspeople say it’s not enough.

“Police are needed, and whatever it costs, that is what it should be. Well, there’s crime rate no matter where you go, but it has been on the rise since we have not had a police department,” said Brenda Dodge of Randolph.

“They need a police department. They don’t realize if we didn’t have a police department, Main Street would be a drag strip. You know people will start speeding up again. I remember when you couldn’t get out of Cumbies because the people would fly around that corner about 50 miles an hour,” said Robert Fort of Randolph.

Some say the town needs to find a different source of revenue to fund the police department.

“I agree that society is at such that we need a police force. I fully support the police force but not at a cost of taking more away from my family,” said Jerold Kinney of Randolph.

Select board members say if the voters don’t approve the new budget, a committee the town brought on to evaluate what the town needs for police coverage will have to reevaluate their plan.

“Yes, they would continue that work. Come July 1, there’s no money to then pay the current staff because there is the chief and the administrative assistant and now a second officer that are on the payroll, we would have no way to pay them,” Brassard said.

The informational meeting for the vote is Tuesday at the town offices at 5:30 p.m. The official vote is May 16.

