Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary camps

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill taking aim at paramilitary training camps.

The law is aimed at Slate Ridge, a controversial gun range in West Pawlet. The camp, owned by Daniel Banyai, has been in and out of environmental court. Banyai is still under a court order to dismantle structures on his property.

The governor signed S.3 on Monday.

If someone breaks the law, they can face up to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.

The law goes into effect immediately.

