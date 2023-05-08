Senate gives preliminary approval to Brattleboro voting age charter change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor may be gearing up to veto a Brattleboro charter change giving 16- and 17-year-olds the ability to vote in local elections.

The Senate gave the measure preliminary approval on Monday. The House already passed it.

This is the second attempt to enact the charter change Brattleboro voters passed in 2019.

Supporters say local issues affect young people, as well, and they should be able to weigh in.

Last year, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed it and the Senate didn’t have the votes for an override.

The governor’s office says his concerns remain and he will probably veto it again this year.

