The Skirack bike swap is back in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This spring, Skirack in Burlington is pedaling into the season with the return of a 35-year old tradition.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Skirack Bike Swap is back. The goal of the swap is to get bikes in the hands of people looking for a more affordable or eco-friendly option than buying new. The store had been collecting bikes from people all last week for those who wanted to sell their used bikes.

They opened their doors over the weekend with about a thousand bikes for people to choose from.

On Saturday they sold over seven hundred bikes. Hoping to sell the rest on sale Sunday.

“I needed to get a little more stylish of a daily commuter. I am lowering my carbon footprint and contributing to a bike-able city. So there’s that, I also live close to where I work. I enjoy riding a bike, it’s easier,” said biker Matt Canning. Skirack says they look forward to the bike swap next year.

