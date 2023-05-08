Vt. schools change routes, school times to address bus driver shortage

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the school year winds down, bus driver shortages continue to impact operations.

Both Essex Westford and South Burlington school districts are short a handful of drivers. The districts say they’ve gotten creative when it comes to trying to make the situation easier on parents, families, and the schools.

There’s no shortage of students who take the bus, but finding the adults to drive them is a challenge for many districts year after year.

“At one point, we had five rolling cancellations a day that were going through our system and just creates havoc on family schedules and all the way across the board,” said Brian Donahue with Essex Westford School District

EWSD COO, Brian Donahue, said the goal is to have 23 drivers with two backups. They had 16 this year, causing route blackouts and consolidated, longer trips. In some cases, students spend up to 90 minutes on the bus.

“Kids were not coming to school, and their parents and family were reporting ‘Without a bus my kid cannot get there.’ With the job schedule and work schedule or not having transportation themselves,” said Donahue.

To lessen the number of routes needed the district is changing start times. Next year, schools with older students will start up to 40 minutes later and younger schools will start up to 20 minutes earlier.

With that model, the district would need 17 drivers who would then pick up a second route after younger students are at school.

“In this kind of market. We just have to lessen our demand, because there’s no supply,” said Donahue.

These times are similar to many districts in the county, including South Burlington. But they have bus struggles too. In South Burlington, the ideal number of drivers is 24. They have 15 active drivers and have been running five or six drivers short in recent months.

They too have combined routes and district leaders have covered full routes themselves.

South Burlington Director of Operations and Finance Tim Jarvis said they have tried many recruiting options that have been relatively unsuccessful.

“We are certainly contemplating having advanced scheduled cancellations, primarily due to adding some equity to the situation. So that’s not always the same bus that’s canceled every day if a certain driver happens to be out sick or something. But it also adds the predictability,” said Jarvis.

In an effort to recruit and retain more drivers, Jarvis said they’ve reached a final point of negotiations with the bus drivers’ union, saying they’ll be getting an increase in pay and benefits package.

“We hope that that will allow us to up the ante competitively with the small population of commercial driver licenses. People in the area because there aren’t a lot of them,” said Jarvis.

As of an April school board meeting South Burlington will now pay around $23/hour. According to the district website, Essex Westford School District pays around $20 an hour.

