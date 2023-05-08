Wind spreads Lyndonville house fire to day care

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Whipping winds spread a raging fire in Lyndonville on Monday.

It started just before 4 p.m. at a home on Charles Street.

Homeowner Gale Galvin told WCAX News her truck caught fire and the flames spread to her house. Then, strong winds helped the blaze jump to a building across the street that houses a day care. That building is a total loss.

Everyone escaped both structures and the Galvin’s pets got out, too.

There were concerns Monday evening the strong winds would help the fire jump again. The Lyndonville Electric Department has cut power to the entire street.

