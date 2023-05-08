BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of sunny days will continue through the middle of the week, with a few chilly nights on the way as well. With mainly clear skies and low dewpoints, temperatures across northern parts of Vermont and New Hampshire could briefly dip into the mid 30s by early Tuesday morning, with some areas of patchy frost possible. With plenty of sunshine returning for Tuesday, temperatures will quickly warm up through the morning hours through the 40s and low 50s. Sunny skies will be back for the afternoon, with highs likely to reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

After another cool start on Wednesday, we’ve got more sunshine on the way and temperatures will begin to warm up through the second half of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs heading into the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain will pass through on Friday. Look for just the chance of a few showers during the day, mainly over our northern areas, with temperatures still expected to be in the 70s.

Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up nice as well. Skies are expected to be partly sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still pleasant and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

