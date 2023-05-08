Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a fantastic weekend that featured lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, and we are headed for a very nice week ahead of us. Despite plenty of sunshine again today, it will not be as warm as it was over the weekend when most spots topped out in the 70s. Today’s highs are going to be in the 60s for most of us. That goes for Tuesday, too. Overnight lows are going to be in the chilly 30s, and there may be some patchy frost in some of the colder pockets.

We keep the sunshine going into Wednesday when it starts to warm back up again. By the end of the week, we will be back in the mid-70s again.

A fast-moving clipper system may bring some showers late on Friday, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. But that clipper will whip on through, and we are headed for yet another great weekend - just in time for Mothers Day!

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of all this delightful, spring weather! -Gary

