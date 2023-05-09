Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder connected to a downtown burglary and shooting late last month.

Police say Tyrin Smith, 19, and another person wore ski masks and gloves and climbed fire escapes to get into an apartment on Main Street on April 29 to find a person they had exchanged threatening electronic messages. When they couldn’t get through the door of the apartment, police say they broke through the hallway wall and that Smith shot and wounded Aquill Nickson in the chest.

Police say Nickson, who has an extensive criminal history in Pennsylvania, was not the person Smith was looking for. Officers also say they found large quantities of drugs at Smith’s North Avenue home.

Smith and a 17-year-old female were arrested Monday. He is being held without bail and the 17-year-old was being investigated as an accessory after the fact.

Related Stories:

Police arrest 2 in connection with Burlington shooting

Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

Burlington shooting victim remains hospitalized

Man found shot outside of Burlington business

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.