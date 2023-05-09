Busy summer on tap at Whiteface Mountain

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Skiing and riding may have wrapped up for the season but Whiteface Mountain is gearing up for a busy summer season.

Things get rolling in just a few weeks with the Whiteface Mountain Uphill Foot and Bike Races June 3rd.

The two races run simultaneously, taking participants up Veteran’s Memorial Highway.

On June 4, the Wilmington Whiteface Mountain Bike Race kick off, traversing from Wilmington to Elizabethtown with 50K and 100K options.

No matter the event, tourism officials say they’re excited to welcome guests to the region.

“The scenery around here is just breathtaking and what better place for people to come and enjoy relaxing and also taking in the scenery as they’re participating in these events. For the uphill bike race and foot race, I tell people what better finish line than the top of a mountain?” said Michele Preston with the Whiteface Visitors Bureau.

