Calif. woman visits White River Jct. VA, caps promise to honor MIA soldier

Kathy Strong visited the WRJ VA on Tuesday,
Kathy Strong visited the WRJ VA on Tuesday,(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JCT, Vt. (WCAX) - A California woman is traveling the country honoring a soldier missing in action from the Vietnam War whom she never met.

Kathy Strong was a special guest at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction Tuesday afternoon. When she was 12, she received an MIA-POW bracelet with James Moreland’s name on it. She wore it for 38 years -- despite not knowing him-- until his remains were found and brought back home. Now, Strong’s mission is to honor Moreland’s memory and the sacrifice he made for his country.

“After the funeral, I wanted to do something further to honor him for his sacrifice, so I came up with the idea that I was going to put a memorial brick for him in 50 states, and today is state number 52,” Strong said.

Officials at the medical center say Strong’s visit was a great way to boost morale reminding veterans that people care about them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Seth Brunell
New details on accused killer’s attempt to escape from Vermont prison
Tyrin Smith
Police arrest 2 in connection with Burlington shooting

Latest News

File photo
GMP seeks to lift cap on home battery storage program
File photo
Central Vt. officials concerned about influx of unhoused after changes to hotel program
File photo
Scholarship program aims to boost pool of direct care workers
SDF
Scholarship program aims to boost pool of direct care workers
SDF
Hanover tries out new ballot counting machines